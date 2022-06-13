Sedgemoor’s Front Garden Music Festival returned on Sunday (12th June) with live music acts playing outdoors, including in Highbridge.

Organisers from regional arts group Seed oversaw a total of 40 acts performing in 10 different locations across the district from Axbridge and Cheddar to Highbridge, Bridgwater and Catcott, with other locations in between.

Highbridge live music venues included The Coopers Arms, Highbridge Social Club, Church Street and St John’s Church.

Festival Producer Laura says: “Seed was very excited to be working across Sedgemoor, bringing a diverse range of live music to local communities. Our aim is to allow more people to enjoy and experience live music for free while also giving paid opportunities to local performers of all levels.”

Run by regional arts group Seed, its director Scott O’Hara told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Last year’s Sedgemoor Front Garden Music Festival was arranged during the second lockdown as an event where local musicians could step out of their front doors and perform.”

“Thanks to lockdown easing we were able to add pub gardens to programme and it proved really popular. All year we have been asked if we would run the event again, and our artist call-out attracted a massive response. This year we added some high-quality acts from the nearby area, and a wider variety of music, including classical and music from other cultural traditions.”

Roger Rogers from Highbridge band Beat Route Jam said: “This was a unique opportunity to perform in a front garden and reach an audience right where they live. It’s a far cry from the usual venues and it is very exciting to do something new.”