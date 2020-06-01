The Group Managing Director of A&F Property Group in Burnham-On-Sea retired from the company at the end of May.

Simon Curtis says: “I have enjoyed being able to support Julian Frost and his team for the last couple of years but, as we approach April 2021 when Julian can run the company again, the time seemed right to sell my equity stake back to him and stand aside for him to prepare to retake the reins of the business that his late father started over 75 years ago.”

Simon will continue in business locally, as managing agent to a large retirement facility locally and also undertaking local property restoration and development projects for his own company. He also continues to be an active member of Burnham’s Chamber of Commerce.