Highbridge is set hold a day of festive fun this Saturday (November 19th) to mark the switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights.

The event will see a range of festive family fun being organised in the town centre during the day.

There will be an all day Elf Trail with entry forms available from Maiseys Bakery.

Fron 2pm-5pm, Highbridge Community Hall will hold a Christmas Craft Fair.

From 4.10pm-4.30pm there will be a lighted lantern parade from Southwell House to Market Stret when families will be encouraged to get involved.

This will be followed from 4.30pm-5pm by Churchfield Choir and Reverend Martin Little carolling. Santa will make an appearance from 4.30pm-5.30pm at Maiseys Bakery with free entry. The lights will be switched on at 5pm.

A Create You Christmas Craft Fair will be held at its shop in Market Street from 4pm-7pm when all will be welcome.