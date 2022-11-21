Pride-On-Sea, the group bringing a Pride celebration to Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, marked Transgender Day of Remembrance with a special ceremony on Sunday (November 20th).

Over 40 people attended the gathering next to the Frank Foley statue in Market Street before heading to nearby Southwell House.

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR) marks the passing of transgender people who have died as a result transphobic violence and abuse.

The names of 389 people who have died worlwide over the past year were read out during the ceremony. TDoR is held on 20th November each year in communities around the world.

Laura, from Pride-on-Sea, says: “When I was coming out I was supported by loads of trans people. So I owe them all a debt I can’t repay and a respect for all those beautiful people.”

Kate, also from Pride-on-Sea, adds: “I have been lucky, the only transphobia I have experienced has been very low level. It is frightening what other trans people have to go through.”

“Pride-on-Sea wishes to extend our deep felt thoughts and condolences to the loved ones of all those commemorated this year,” added a spokesperson, highlighting that earlier on Sunday five people had been killed at a club in America.