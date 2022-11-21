Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboats and Coastguards were called out on Sunday (November 20th) to reports of a fishing vessel being swamped by waves from the strong onshore winds just off the town jetty.

An RNLI spokesman said: “Crewmembers were paged and tasked to launch our D-Class lifeboat on reports of a small fishing vessel being swamped by waves from the strong onshore breeze just off the town jetty.”

“Burnham Coastguards were on scene as we approached the slipway and thankfully the owner had managed to self recover in the rough conditions.”

“Never hesitate to call 999 and ask for the coastguard if you see someone in or near the water in danger, all the team were grateful of a good outcome here – it could have ended quite differently.”