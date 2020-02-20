A petition has been launched in a bid to try and prevent Sedgemoor District Council from selling off one of Highbridge’s “last precious pockets of green land” – a piece of open public land that is earmarked for 110 new homes.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that developer Coln Residential had won outline planning permission to develop the land between Lakeside and Isleport despite more than 140 objections from residents, pictured below.

The field is currently owned by five parties, including Sedgemoor District Council. We reported here last week that the council has begun a consultation on plans to sell off the land for the development – and local people have until March 13th to give their feedback.

This week, residents in Highbridge have launched a petition in their bid to try and stop the land being sold.

Joy Russell, the Highbridge resident who has started the petition, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week why she believes it is so important to prevent the land being sold off.

“I hate that many people don’t value places like this and the property developers regard this area as disused ‘wasteland’ and want to cram houses on to an untouched wildlife haven.”

“I have started the petition to show Sedgemoor District Council how much the community cares about our last precious pocket of green.”

She adds: “I wish Sedgemoor District Council could just see the benefits in keeping this ground for the wildlife and the public to enjoy, especially as they have signed up to a Climate Emergency.”

“We need to see them acting on their pledge and this is the ideal opportunity to prove to us they mean what they say.”

“The £400,000 S106 developer funding given to the town from the Asda development should be used now before the two-year deadline runs out, for the originally intended purpose, improving the access and site for the locals.”

“This land has potential to be so much more, not just a park but a wild space where trees could be planted and our children could learn hands on how to re-wild and care for the planet.”

To obtain a plan of the site proposals, click here. You can also contact the council’s Tim Mander on 01278 435331 or by email at Tim.Mander@Sedgemoor.gov.uk.

To sign the new residents petition visit Thyers Tackle Shop in Highbridge’s Church Street.