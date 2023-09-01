Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub is set to unveil major new plans to redevelop its facilities during an event today (Saturday, Septemebr 2nd).

A multi-million pound project is being planned to seek funding for the construction of a new building.

The project launches today with a public consultation event which will be held from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the hub.

Town councillor Roger Keen, who helps to run the centre in Highbridge’s Pearce Drive, says the project heralds the start of an exciting new period for the hub.

“Our public consultation open morning will give local people a chance to see the new plans and drawings for the proposed redevelopment of the Hub and give their comments,” Cllr Keen told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Pictured: The Morland Hub’s team of Janet and Roger Keen with Jane Macpherson holding a previous model of how the redeveloped site would look