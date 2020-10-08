Campaigners opposed to the construction of Hinkley Point C have this week claimed the nuclear power station ‘will be wiping out fish stocks in the Severn Estuary for 60 years’.

The Stop Hinkley Campaign is accusing EDFGenco, the French and Chinese owned Company building Hinkley Point C, of trying to bully the UK Environment Agency into allowing them to destroy environmentally precious fish stocks for the 60 year lifetime of the nuclear power station.

A condition placed on EDFGenco by the Environment Agency was that permission to build Hinkley C was dependent on Acoustic Fish Deterrents (AFDs) being placed on the two massive cooling water intake heads 3 kilometres offshore from the Nuclear site.

Now, the campaign group claims EDFGenco is “trying to renege on its commitment to install AFDs and is seeking a variation on the planning conditions imposed.”

EDFGenco says the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS), the government’s marine and freshwater science expert body, is happy for them to go ahead without AFDs.

Katy Attwater, spokesperson for the Stop Hinkley Campaign, says: “EDF is up to its usual tricks of manipulating environmental laws to get planning permission and then reneging on their promises.”

“We at Stop Hinkley, believe they either can no longer afford to install and maintain the Acoustic Fish Deterrents or may have had no intention to do so from the outset. This does not bode well for Sizewell and Bradwell, EDF and Genco’s next proposed nuclear projects, both highly sensitive environmental locations.“

The Severn Estuary and its catchment of rivers that feed into it are one of the most important breeding and feeding grounds for fish and birds in Europe.

The Environment Agency has now said it will not accept EDFGenco’s application for a variation to the Development Consent Order (DCO). The Agency says it does not accept the position in the CEFAS Report that not using an AFD would cause no negligible impact on fish stocks.

However, rather than fulfilling the original planning condition, EDFGenco is trying to get the Agency’s decision overturned by the Planning Inspectorate.

The Stop Hinkley Campaign says it will be encouraging its supporters to make representations to the Planning Inspectorate.