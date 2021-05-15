A holiday park near Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating after winning a top award.

Riverside Holiday Village in Bleadon has won the 2021 Travellers’ Choice award, having earned glowing traveller reviews on Tripadvisor.

The award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver great experiences to travellers around the globe.

”We are delighted to have won this award, especially in such a tumultuous year,” says David Tattersall, Group Manager at West Country Park Homes Ltd.

“Our team at Riverside Holiday Village has worked extremely hard to keep our visitors safe without compromising their holiday experience, and it’s fantastic to have all of their hard work recognized with this award.”

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, adds: “Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards. I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses.”

“What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety.”

“The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working.”

“Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”