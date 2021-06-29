Holiday parks in the Burnham-On-Sea area have seen a huge 250 per cent surge in advance bookings amid a summer ‘staycation boom’.

The uncertainty surrounding foreign travel during the Covid pandemic is leading many Brits to take holidays in the UK this summer, leading to record numbers of bookings at local holiday parks and accommodation providers.

But many are also struggling to recruit extra temporary staff to meet the surge in demand due to a nationwide staff shortage.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Alan House at Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity says: “We are extremely busy – the July and August period is 250% ahead in advance bookings with lots of periods already fully booked. We have reduced our capacity whilst current restrictions prevail.”

“We have had to employ additional staff, particularly in our food and beverage areas, to be able to offer table service. The combination of reduced capacities, increased demand, coupled with the restrictions has given its challenges and we are actively recruiting for more team members for the summer period.”

And Jon Harris, Director at Warren Farm Holiday Centre, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are much busier than usual – this is expected at weekends and school holidays but we have seen an increase in midweek bookings this year too, which is fantastic. The recent good weather is certainly helping the staycation boom.”

“As most businesses are, we are feeling the effects of the nationwide staff shortage. This is causing some difficulties, particularly at our clubhouse, as extra staff are needed to operate table service and adhere to other Government guidelines.”

“It is a challenging time for hospitality – despite the extra work currently involved, social distancing rules means the clubhouse is running at a much reduced capacity, with less people able to dine and watch the entertainment.”