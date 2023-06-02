A local holiday park group has completed the second phase of its ongoing eco-project by introducing three new solar installations near Burnham-On-Sea.

The new installations have been built at West Country Parks’ sites at Edithmead Leisure and Park Homes, Fairways Holiday Park and Rose Farm.

In January 2023, West Country Parks announced a three-phase plan to reduce its carbon footprint.

Phase 1 of this plan, a Solar PV installation at Riverside Holiday Village near Weston-super-Mare, is already proving a great success and they are well on course to meet their carbon saving target of 31.81 tonnes per year.

Now, they have announced phase 2 of a further three solar installations at Edithmead Leisure and Park Homes and Fairways Holiday Park near Burnham-On-Sea and Rose Farm near Brean.

The new systems will significantly reduce the reliance on fossil fuels to power all three park’s numerous facilities and will see the business save an additional 26.69 tonnes of carbon per year across Edithmead, Fairways and Rose Farm. That’s the equivalent of planting 1,226 trees every single year!

Through their partnership with zero carbon specialists, Energy Oasis, they are committed to ensuring that their business minimises its use of fossil fuels whilst providing future energy security across the holiday parks.

Group Manager, David Tattersall, says: “We are delighted to partner with Energy Oasis. As our business is reliant on visitors coming to enjoy the stunning Somerset countryside, we feel that it is our responsibility to do everything that we can to help repair the planet and reduce our carbon footprint.”

“The work in developing our business is an ongoing process and details of the final phase of our plan will emerge over the next year, as we continue to maintain our responsibility towards energy usage.”