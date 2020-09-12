A Burnham-On-Sea youngster has helped a cancer support charity by donating locks of her hair.

Amelia Rose, 10, has donated 13 inches of her hair to help a charity called The Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children across the UK who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

She headed to Burnham’s Prim N Proper salon in The High Street on Saturday (September 12th) to have her hair cut and the locks safely gathered.

Amelia said: “I recently saw the story of another girl donating her hair and knew straight away that it would be something I wanted to do so that someone would benefit from my hair. I loves the new style and am really happy to have helped the charity.”

Mum Dawn added: “Our thanks go to Prim N Proper for making it possible – I am super proud of Amelia.”