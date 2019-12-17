Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy is seeking local companies to get involved with hosting students on work experience placements.

The school is keen to hear from companies who could take on students during Spring 2020.

Teacher Stacey Leatherby, pictured, explained: “We run work experience for all our Year 10 students. This runs over a two-week period, where students are either on placement in the weeks commencing 2nd March or 9th March.”

“Last year we had the support of 89 different companies/employers and had 100% participation from the students.”

“Work experience gives students great experience in the world of work, a time where they can learn from new experiences and gain new skills.”

“It can also be a great platform for them to progress later on. A current Year 11 student, Ollie, who worked for a local firm last year has now secured an apprenticeship and part time work during school holidays due to his fantastic attitude and efforts during his work experience.”

“Students are currently seeking employers to help support them, I would be grateful for any support.”

Employers who are willing to help should contact Stacey at sleatherby@tkasa.org.uk.