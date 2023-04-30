Residents in Highbridge are being invited to a litter clean in the town this morning (Monday, May 1st).

Revd Martin Little at St John’s Church is organising the event and is encouraging volunteers to attend.

Revd Little says: “I have taken it upon myself to organise a Highbridge Litter Pick on Bank Holiday Monday 1st May at 9.30am for 1 hour. Meet at St John’s car park. Please walk if you can, and wear sensible shoes.”

“Litter grabbers and bin bags are being provided by the Town Council. Rubbish can be brought back and left in my drive, where I am hoping it will be collected on Tuesday morning.”

“In particular I want to focus on the area between the Co-op and Churchfield School, where I have also requested Somerset Coucil reinstate the bin that used to be there! Over and above that, I will suggest that people go wherever they see a need.”

“Let’s see if we can spruce the town up a bit in time for the Coronation Weekend – not just for the King’s sake, but for our own!”