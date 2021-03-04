Regional arts group Seed has teamed up with four local artists and Buses of Somerset to create an opportunity for you to get creative on the bus!

Artists Fiona Campbell, Karl Bevis, Jem Dick and Sharon Jacksties are working on three projects which will produce artworks co-created with Buses of Somerset passengers and staff and other members of the community.

The finished works will be displayed on 30 buses across Sedgemoor. Those currently travelling on buses can take part on board, while those working from home can join in remotely.

Under the expert guidance of our four artists, everyone can get involved in these projects you do not need to see yourself as creative to have a go! Covering multiple art forms from poetry through photography to collage, our artists will guide you through the process, giving you tips to find inspiration in your everyday lives to create something magical.

All creations can be submitted and your submissions will then be combined into artworks to be exhibited on the buses and online.

Creative writing facilitator and poet Karl Bevis said: “We are really looking forward to lots of different people getting involved in lots of different ways. We’d love people to get involved, whether it’s via the website or in person, and work with us to create more and different art works.”

“The exciting bit of this project is the possibilities that might be opened up to us.”

Free workshops with artist Fiona Campbell will be held via Zoom Thursday 8th April, 4pm – 6pm and Tuesday 13th April, 10.30am – 1.30pm. The second workshop will be held at the Victoria Park Community Centre, Bridgwater if Covid restrictions allow. Bookings are essential here.

Just because you’re not riding the bus every day at the moment doesn’t mean you can’t get involved. To learn more about each project including how to get involved, click here.