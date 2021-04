Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group has announced which local pharmacies will open over the Easter weekend.

Those available in Burnham-On-Sea on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are as follows:

Good Friday

BURNHAM-ON-SEA: Boots, High Street, 8.30am-6pm; Tesco, 7am-11pm.

BRIDGWATER: Asda, 9am-6pm; Superdrug, 8.30am-5.30pm.

CASTLE CARY: Boots, 9am-6pm.

CHARD: Boots, 8.30am-5.30pm.

CREWKERNE: Boots, 9am-1.15pm and 2.15pm-5.30pm.

FROME: Boots, 8.30am-5.30pm; Lloyds at Sainsbury’s, 10am-4pm.

GLASTONBURY: Boots, 9am-2pm and 2.30pm-6pm; Tesco, 6.30am-10.30pm.

ILMINSTER: Boots, 8.30am-5.30pm.

LANGPORT: Boots, 9am-6pm.

MINEHEAD: boots, 8.30am-1.30pm and 2.30pm-5.30pm; Tesco, 6.30am-10.30pm.

SOMERTON: Boots, 9am-5.30pm.

TAUNTON: Asda, 9am-6pm; Boots, 8am-6pm; Sainsbury’s at Hankridge, 10am-4pm; Morrisons, 9am-6pm; Superdrug 8.30am-5.30pm.

WELLINGTON: Boots, 9am-1pm and 1.30pm-5.30pm; Superdrug, 8.30am-5.30pm.

Easter Sunday

BURNHAM-ON-SEA: Wells Pharmacy, Victoria Street, 9am-11am.

BRIDGWATER: Jhoots, Victoria Park Drive, 2pm-6pm.

FROME: Acorn, 10am-12pm.

ILMINSTER: Minster, 3pm-5pm.

MINEHEAD: Alcombe, 11am-1pm.

STREET: Tout’s, 3pm-5pm.

WELLINGTON: Boots, 9.30am-11.30pm.

Easter Monday

BURNHAM-ON-SEA: Boots, High Street, 10am-4pm; Tesco, 9am-6pm.

BRIDGWATER: Asda, 9am-6pm; Boots, 10am-4pm.

FROME: Sainsbury’s, 10am-4pm.

GLASTONBURY: Tesco, 9am-6pm.

MINEHEAD: Boots, 10am-4pm; Tesco, 9am-6pm.

TAUNTON: Asda, 9am-6pm; Boots, 9am-5pm; Jhoots, 5pm-7pm; Sainsbury’s at Hankridge, 10am-4pm; Morrisons, 10am-4pm.

WELLINGTON: Boots, 10am-4pm.