Burnham-On-Sea residents were among those attending Bridgwater and District Mencap’s latest disco evenings which are back up and running again after a break due to the pandemic.

The discos restarted in June this year and continue to be held on the first Friday of the month at Westfield Church Hall, West St, Bridgwater TA6 7EU from 7pm to 9.30pm.

“Our next disco is on Friday December 2nd, so all those people (18 and over) who used to attend pre lock-down please come and join us for dancing and listening to DJ Andy, or simply chatting to old friends and maybe making new ones,” says a spokesman.

“There is free entry for this Christmas Disco on the 2nd. All the gang from the local Mencap group – Shelley, Pat, Jo, Tracy and Mike – look forward to welcoming you.”