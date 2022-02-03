The Lord Lieutenant of Somerset is calling on the county’s residents to come together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and make it an event to remember.

The Queen will formally start to celebrate her personal Platinum Jubilee year from Sunday 6th February – the date of her Accession to the Throne in 1952.

The Lord Lieutenant of Somerset Mrs Annie Maw is encouraging the communities of Somerset to make the most of the once in a lifetime chance to commemorate this unique milestone in the nation’s history.

The focus of celebrations will take place over the extended Bank Holiday Weekend June 2-5. During that period the Queen will be attending a number of official events including Trooping the Colour, a service in St Paul’s Cathedral, a huge concert at Buckingham Palace on the Saturday evening, and a spectacular pageant outside Buckingham Place on Sunday 5th June.

In Somerset, there is the chance to mark the occasion with a range of activities over the Jubilee weekend, not least the Beacon celebrations which are due to be lit at 9.45pm on Thursday 2nd June, and the traditional Street Parties or Village Hall parties on Sunday 5th June.

Lord Lieutenant of Somerset Mrs Annie Maw said: “The Queen has devoted a lifetime of service to our country and, particularly after the very difficult times over the last two years, we can make this an occasion we will all never forget.”

She knows that preparations are already well underway in some parts of the county, but thinks it would be wonderful if we could all come together to mark this historic occasion.

Everyone who is planning or organising a Beacon ceremony, please register it. There is no cost to registering a beacon and it means your event is on the national map – and you can obtain a certificate to mark the occasion.

If you are holding a Street Party, Village Hall Party, or another event, please submit details onto the interactive Platinum Jubilee event map: Events – The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022.

Lord Lieutenant of Somerset Mrs Annie Maw adds: “I want to ensure that I am able to get a full understanding of everything that is taking place across our county and to create a record and an archive for future generations to come.”

“I will be arranging for picture and film archive of some of these events to be included in a county record of this most memorable year.”

“You can also inform your local Parish or District Council as they also really want to hear what is being planned in your community and they will be contributing to my archive.”

For guidance on planning and registering events for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, visit www.platinumjubileesomerset.org.uk.