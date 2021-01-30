An overturned lorry spilled milk and diesel across the M5 motorway, causing delays in Somerset on Friday (January 29th).
It shed its load at about 5.20am on Friday morning, causing two lanes of the northbound carriageway to be shut between junctions 21 at Weston and junction 20 for Clevedon.
Highways England said the partial closure caused about five-and-a-half miles of tailbacks, adding up to 90 minutes to journey times.
The lorry was later recovered and all lanes re-opened. There were not believed to be any serious injuries.