After 39 years, almost to the day, one of Sedgemoor’s longest service members of staff is retiring.

Tom Dougall, known as ‘Mr Car Parks’ to many for his role in overseeing car parks across the district, started his career at Sedgemoor on 1st February, 1982 as an Engineer in the Technical Services Team.

This week, he attended a virtual Full Council meeting on Thursday, 28th January where he was personally thanked by the Chairman of Council, Cllr Peter Clayton, and the elected members.

Cllr Clayton said: “Tom has been an exceptionally diligent, hard-working member of staff working across a number of services in his time at Sedgemoor and will depart as a highly respect Transportation Officer.”

“Obviously in different times, we would be planning a more traditional send off and thank you for his time; contribution and wise counsel, but we thank him for his dedication and long service and wish him a long and happy retirement.”