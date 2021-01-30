Three students from The King Alfred School Academy have received firm offers to study at Cambridge and Oxford universities next year, with other students receiving offers from Cardiff, St Andrews, Queen’s in Belfast, King’s College in London, Durham, and Sheffield.

Also on the impressive list of university offers for students are University College London, the London School of Economics, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Lancaster, Exeter, Bristol, Loughborough and Sussex and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

The range of courses that students are planning to study include music, psychology, medicine, maths, sport, history, law, biology, politics, photography and film.

The school-based Sixth Form is one of Britain’s most successful, with rapidly expanding numbers, and superb exam results. Some 190 students including 10 from across the world are thriving in their studies. In recent years there have been successful applications to Oxbridge and other leading UK universities.

Head of Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell says: “This is a tremendous achievement by the students. Despite a challenging year, things are going on from strength to strength.”

“First-generation university applicants are attracting the attention of the UK’s leading universities and this is due to their strong work ethic, high aspirations and a wonderful supportive atmosphere in the Sixth Form.”

Jonathan added: “Our super-curricular programme and wide range of societies, clubs and competitions, usually the preserve of private schools, provide our students with the breadth of knowledge required by the best universities.”

“Our experienced Sixth Form team have the passion and expertise to ensure our students fulfil their potential.”

“We’re extremely proud of all our students who, despite great uncertainty in their lives, continue to aim for the top.”

The Sixth Form is part of The Priory Learning Trust and is attracting students from schools in Weston-super-Mare including Priory Community School Academy, Worle Community School Academy, as well as schools in Bridgwater. The Sixth Form has benefitted from significant investment since joining The Priory Learning Trust and the facilities for students are outstanding.

Places are still available for next year on a wide range of subjects. Anyone looking to study A-levels in a high performing Sixth Form is encouraged to take a look at the website https://www.tkasa. org.uk and to make contact with Mr Gaskell via email at jgaskell@tkasa.org.uk