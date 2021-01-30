Burnham-On-Sea’s Farmers Market was cancelled on Friday (January 29th) due to high winds.

Organisers made the decision not to go ahead with the planned event in the High Street due to the stormy weather.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately we had to cancel the market due to high winds.”

“Often we are lucky the surrounding shops provide us with enough shelter on windy days to prevent our canopies taking off.”

“This time, the direction of the wind means it wasn’t safe for us to trade.”

She added: “We very much look forward to returning to Burnham in February.”