Burnham-On-Sea’s MP has spoken out over his concerns about travellers visiting the area during the Covid lockdown.

As reported here, a group of caravans and vehicles parked up on the South Esplanade on Wednesday (January 27) and left after 24 hours on Thursday.

MP James Heappey says: “As our holiday parks would normally be gearing up for re-opening, we can’t allow illegal camping whilst stopping such an important part of our visitor economy.”

“The traveller community needs support through the pandemic just as much as anybody else.”

“As such, leniency was shown to those illegally encamped as lockdown was introduced.”

“However, those who have chosen to move during the lockdown should not be shown the same leniency and I’m sure the police and county council will enforce the law every bit as robustly as they have amongst the permanent residents of the town.”

Mr Heappey got in touch with Somerset County Council and Avon and Somerset Police to urge them to take enforcement action.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said they were aware of the encampment. “Local authorities are responsible for provision for the travelling community and we continue to work with and support SCC,” said a spokesman.

Pictured: The travellers on Burnham seafront this week