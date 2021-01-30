Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area who have received their vaccine jabs are being urged to keep following the ‘stay safe’ guidance.

Somerset now has two large vaccination centres in operation, as well as 13 GP-led community sites and two hospital hubs, enabling thousands of vaccinations to be administered.

Trudi Grant, Somerset County Council’s Director of Public Health, says the NHS and partners had worked round the clock to get the centres up and running – but she warns the virus risk is still high.

“It’s vitally important that people who have had the jab continue to remember ‘Hands, Face, Space.,” she says.

“While there are many things that we are still discovering about Covid-19, one thing that we know for certain is that it can be destroyed with simple soap and hot water. That’s the reason that the ‘hands’ part of the ‘Hands, Face, Space’ message is such an important part of our ‘toolkit’ for tackling the virus and preventing its spread.”

The golden rules are: wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water; wear a face covering when required and keeping a social distance of at least two metres.

Dr. Mary Ramsay, head of Immunisation and Countermeasures Department and the National Immunisation Programme, explains that although the vaccines show extremely good protection, no vaccine is 100% effective and that it is possible to still get COVID-19 infection or pass it on despite having two doses of vaccine.

She adds that it is still not yet known whether the vaccine can stop the transmission of the virus to others.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms – a continuous cough, fever, loss of taste and smell – should book a test and self-isolate. If you, or anyone you know needs help, a single phone number is available for anyone in Somerset who needs Coronavirus-related support from their councils.

The Somerset Coronavirus Support Helpline number, 0300 790 6275, is open seven days a week from 8am to 6pm, offering a range of support – from help accessing food or medicines, to emotional and financial support, and employment, skills and business advice.