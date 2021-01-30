Plans have been unveiled to turn the former Rookery Manor hotel site near Burnham-On-Sea into a new residential development.

Ian Clapp, the owner, has submitted an outline planning application to Sedgemoor District Council to convert the hotel, restaurant and wedding centre in Edingworth Road, Edingworth into a site for new housing.

The application states the plan is to “demolish all buildings and level the site.”

It comes after Rookery Manor closed down last year due to the financial effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on the business.

In the application, the applicant states: “The business of Rookery Manor existed until March 2020. With the onslaught of the pandemic the business was unable to operate and consequently lost vast amounts of money.”

“There’s been no income since March and with great reluctance the finance lenders withdrew support and the business no longer operates. It finally ceased trading at the end of August 2020.”

“It is now a shell of redundant buildings and has become a brownfield site. In line with current planning policy, the owners seek to realise money and partially recoup their losses through the sale of the site for residential development. This application seeks approval in principle with all matters reserved for a further planning application at a later date.”

“The proposal is to demolish all buildings and level the site. The exceptions of this is the garage conversion on the west side of the site. This building is substantial and in good order. There is an extant permission for three self-contained apartments and it is therefore proposed that these units remain within the development site. An application is currently with the LPA to remove condition three of the permission to allow all year-round use.”

“All public service facilities exist. Access through design of the development will remain for the use of the lodges beyond to the south. At this stage it is envisaged that a single road access in the centre of the site will be introduced to serve the development from Edingworth Road. This will replace the three accesses that service the former hotel, restaurant and wedding centre.”

“Existing soft landscaping will remain and will be supplemented by additional trees and shrubs. Such proposal this will be submitted with the reserved matters application.”

“In conclusion, the change of use relates visually and appropriately to its surroundings. The buildings will be of traditional design and sit easily within the landscape of this attractive area of Somerset countryside. The landscaping, currently being undertaken on the lodge development, will provide natural screening on the east, south and west boundaries.”

The application – reference number 24/20/00035 – will be considered by Sedgemoor District Council planners in coming weeks.

Consultation is underway and comments can be submitted to the council’s planning department until February 21st, 2021.