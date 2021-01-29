Up to 600 local people every day are receiving Covid vaccinations at Berrow’s Mulberry Centre with the help of a group of community-spirited volunteers.

A team of 60 helpers are taking turns to work in shifts from 8.30am to 6pm to ensure that traffic is kept flowing smoothly, that residents know where to go at the right time, and that delays are kept to a minimum for the steady stream of arrivals.

Volunteers from the Burnham and Highbridge Coronavirus Support Group are being supported by helpers from Burnham Lions, the Ritz Social Club, Burnham Carnival Committee and the Environment Agency.

“People from across the community have come together to play a part in this key phase to overcome the pandemic – it’s a true cross-community effort,” says Ian Jefferies from Burnham Coronavirus Support Group.

“The numbers getting vaccinated here range each day from 450 to over 600 – that’s a lot of cars to keep moving and there have been some delays at peak times. Most people are very understanding and we ask everyone to be patient.”

“There have been lots of very positive comments with many thank you’s to the volunteers – the positive feedback helps to keep us all going.”

The vaccinations are set to continue for several months into the autumn, and other local vaccination sites in the Burnham-On-Sea area are due to come operational soon.

Residents are being asked to wait until they hear from the NHS for their vaccination date. See more details about volunteering.