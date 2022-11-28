A person has been arrested after armed Police swooped on a Burnham-On-Sea town centre property on Sunday afternoon (November 27th).

Several armed officers were seen in Burnham’s College Street, as pictured here, where a man was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A man was in police custody on Sunday 27th November following an operation in Burnham-On-Sea. Specialist armed officers were involved in the arrest due to information about weapons.”

She adds: “A man was detained at an address in College Street, Burnham at about 1.30pm.”

“Officers searched a property and seized items including offensive weapons, air weapons and imitation firearms.”

“A man was arrested on suspicion of offences including coercive and controlling behaviour, false imprisonment, and possession of offensive weapons.”

The Police’s enquiries are continuing.

Pictured: Police in Burnham’s College Street during Sunday’s incident