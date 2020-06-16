Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been warned to expect heavy thunder storms today and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the whole of the south west, including the Burnham-On-Sea area.

“Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK again on Wednesday afternoon,” warns the Met Office.

“Some places will miss them, but where they do occur they will bring torrential downpours with 25 to 35 mm rain falling in an hour and perhaps 50 mm in 2 to 3 hours in one or two places.”

“Lightning and hail will be additional hazards. These showers and thunderstorms will only slowly die out through the evening.”