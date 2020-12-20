Shop owners in Burnham-On-Sea town centre reported a mixed day of trade yesterday on the final Saturday before Christmas – traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The High Street was busy with shoppers, who were staying socially distanced amid the Covid pandemic.

Car parks were busier than on many recent weekends, possibly helped by the offer of free parking for the day from Sedgemoor District Council.

Colin Morris at GW Hurley said: “Many people are still afraid to go out due to Covid – it’s not been especially busy on the last Saturday before Christmas.”

“I do think the district council should be helping thew town centres like Burnham with free parking for the whole month, not just the Saturdays, as some other councils have been doing.”

Jax Gardiner White at Whites farm shop added: “It has been a busy Saturday for us but not hectic. Many customers have been placing online orders this Christmas to stay safe, but we expect the final days before the holiday this week to still be busy.”

Ryan Mount at Seafoods added: “It was a really busy Saturday for us with people stocking up on food for Christmas.”

And Frankie at Crafty Comforts added: “It’s been a busy run-up to Christmas but trade is not the same as last year – we are doing sales online this time to help those who don’t want to come into town.”