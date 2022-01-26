A new betting shop is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre, it has been confirmed.

The former William Hill bookmaker shop on the corner of Victoria Street and Princess Street has been taken over by a new business, Star Sports.

The firm applied to Sedgemoor District Council for a new premises licence with opening times of 7am-10pm daily, which was granted.

A spokesman from Star Sports told Burnham-On-Sea.com that a refurbishment of the premises is proceeding to plan and that the new betting shoip is due to open shortly.

We reported here in 2020 that William Hill had announced the permanent closure of its Burnham-On-Sea branch as part of a major ‘nationwide restructuring’.

The bookmaker had initially shut down ‘temporarily’ at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020. However, it later changed the status of the closure as “permanent” in July 2020.