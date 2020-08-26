A new Chinese take-away is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre next month.

‘New Season’ will open in Abingdon Street and will provide a full menu of freshly cooked oriental meals.

Owner Jackie Chan, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I took over the premises in May and am planning to opening in September when it’s slightly quieter after the summer holidays.”

She is carrying out a full refurbishment of the building and has introduced a modern look inside for customers. There will be social distancing and hand sanitization in place.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our customers with a new menu of freshly cooked, tasty traditional Chinese dishes. There will be something for every taste.”

The new business replaces China Garden, which shut down last year. The premises has been taken over by Jackie as the new owner.