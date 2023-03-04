New public electric vehicle charging stations are set to be installed in the car park next to Highbridge’s Costa Coffee drive-thru and Toolstation outlet.

InstaVolt has submitted plans to install six rapid electric vehicle charging stations in the car park located next to Bennett Road.

“InstaVolt are proposing to install six rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the car park of Toolstation,” confirms a spokesman.

“Ten existing parking spaces will become EV charging bays, along with associated equipment.”

The planning application has reference 11/23/00019 and comments are being welcomed by Sedgemoor District Council until March 31st.

Public EV charging bays are also available at Burnham’s Tesco store and five are coming soon to Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll.