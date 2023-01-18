A new series of fortnightly health walks are set to launch in Highbridge on Thursday (January 19th).

The new walks and to build on the success of the Burnham-On-Sea Health walks, pictured above.

Run by Somerset Activity and Sports Partnership by co-ordinator Georgina Hainsby, the free-of-charge walks will begin at the Highbridge YMCA Purple Spoon Cafe (formerly the Highbridge Hotel site).

Walkers are invited to gather at 10:15am for a 10:30am start on Thursday 19th January.

A spokesman says: “The walks are open to all and will last approximateky 40-60 minutes with a walk along the River Brue, around Apex Park and back to the Purple Spoon Cafe. If you are interested, just turn up on the day.”