A new furniture shop called Mammoth Comfort Centre is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre today (Monday, January 22nd).
As Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here, the new store is opening at the southern end of Burnham High Street.
The owners, Clare and Steve Scott, say it will sell Mammoth-branded sofas, chairs, mattresses and beds.
Steve adds the new shop ‘will bring a new standard of comfort, sitting, and sleeping to Burnham-On-Sea with products featuring modern medical-grade foam’.
During the first week of the Mammoth Comfort Centre opening, customers will be able to take up two offers that will run until Saturday, January 27th. They can receive a free pair of Mammoth‘s ‘Carbon’ pillows with any mattress. The pair of pillows alone will be on sale at a price of £39 as opposed to the usual £69.
Also, customers will be able to receive a free pair of Mammoth’s ‘Pure’ medical grade foam pillows with any Divan set. The ‘Pure’ pillows are normally priced at £270 for a pair but reduced to £79 each to celebrate the shop’s opening. During the opening week, arm covers will be free with any chair, recliner, sofa, or suite, meaning customers can save up to £285.