Storm Isha will bring strong winds and torrential rain to the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Sunday, January 21st), warns the Met Office.

Two weather warnings have been issued for Storm Isha in our area: a yellow warning for heavy rain is in force until 6am on Monday.

A separate amber warning for high winds is in force from 6pm this evening through to 9am on Monday.

A spokesman for the Met Office says: “Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are expected to develop widely across the UK on Sunday, persisting into Monday.”

“Many places are likely to see southwesterly winds gust to around 50-60 mph and gusts may reach 60-70 mph for exposed locations (e.g. coasts).”

“There remains a chance of stronger winds impacting parts of this area for a time but this aspect remains uncertain.”

