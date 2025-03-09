New restaurant opened in Burnham-On-Sea by growing local pizza company

A popular business offering takeaway pizza in Burnham-On-Sea has opened a new restaurant as it moves into expanded premises in the town.

Haverslice has created the new ‘eat-in takeaway restaurant’ called The Hub in Love Lane, complete with a customer dining area, a takeaway counter, an extended menu and customer parking.

Two years ago, Haverslice acquired Treats Pizza, as reported here, and now the growing company has its own dining area alongside its takeaway and delivery service.

Owner George Havercroft, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Both Haverslice and Treats are being incorporated together to create The Hub. We are selling Italian style pizzas, American pizzas, pasta, kebabs, quality burgers, fried chicken and sides plus desserts and more.”

“We open daily at 4.30pm with first deliveries at 5pm. We close at 9pm in the week and 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.”

“We’ve always been a takeaway and delivery service before, but now are able to give the option of eating in to enjoy freshly cooked food with the whole family.”

“We have seating for 25 people at the moment and intend to increase that in the future. We wanted to give people personal space and to be able to hold conversations, so there’s plenty of space and comfort. We can also cater for parties and occasions here.”

There’s also parking for five vehicles at the front and a further 10 in the yard at the side.

“It’s a really exciting time for the business after a busy eight months of work and around £30,000 of investment. We thank all our customers for their support and look forward to them visiting us.”

The Hub is trading as also usual with online ordering at www.thehubburnham.com for deliveries and collections.

Last year, Haverslice was named ‘best pizza takeaway in Somerset’ in the fifth annual European Enterprise Awards.

Haverslice started by serving up their pizzas from several converted horseboxes, as reported here, pictured below, and George opened a store in Berrow in 2022.