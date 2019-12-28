Public-spirited residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area looking for a New Year’s resolution are being encouraged to consider joining the growing army of volunteers in the county.

Somerset County Council says there are roles to suit almost everyone, from supporting libraries to driving people to appointments or supporting the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

All you need is a little bit of spare time, lots of enthusiasm and a 2020 vision to give something back to your community, says the council.

With busy lives, it can be hard to find the time to volunteer. However, the benefits can be huge and you can achieve so much. You can:

Make a difference to the lives of others

Gain confidence and self esteem

Gain new skills, knowledge and experience

Feel good

Meet new people and make new friends

Give back to the community

There are lots of reasons to come forward as a volunteer but loving what you do is vital. Just find something you are passionate about and that feels right for you. Need inspiration? Click on the links below to find out more.

Somerset County Council: Volunteering opportunities across the county: email Volunteer@somerset.gov.uk ; call 01823 359200 website: https://volunteering.somerset. gov.uk/

Spark Somerset: Volunteering opportunities in South Somerset, Mendip and Sedgemoor: call 01460 202970; website: https://www.sparksomerset.org.uk/volunteer

David Fothergill, leader of Somerset County Council said: “Volunteering is hugely rewarding and we are grateful to all those who give up their time to help their community. There are so many opportunities available across the county.”

“The New Year is the ideal time for us all to ‘reset’ so I would encourage people to volunteer and make 2020 the year to volunteer.”