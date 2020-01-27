Plans have been unveiled this week for a new Youth Awards scheme in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to recognise the work of local young people.

The first ever ‘Burnham and Highbridge Youth Awards’ are being organised by the Town Council and will be held in June, co-sponsored by Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Cllr Dawn Carey announced the plans at the latest council meeting and told Burnham-on-Sea.com: “We are very lucky to have such an amazing group of young people in Burnham and Highbridge – and they deserve their time to shine. They will certainly have that with the event we have planned.”

The Burnham and Highbridge Youth Awards will see four awards given to deserving youngsters who have ‘shined’ in the local community.

Nominations will open on Monday 28th April and close on May 15th. The list of nominees will then go to a judging panel on May 20th and the ceremony for the winners will be held on Sunday June 28th at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

Dawn added: “King Alfred School’s Nathan Jenkins and Becky Dalziel have been very supportive of what we are planning. Their tech department will be helping us make the awards which will be presented to the winners. We have really good support and collaboration with the community.”

Four awards will be presented in separate categories and a fifth award, to be called the Pride of Burnham and Highbridge Award, which will be presented at the annual Civic Awards ceremony later in the year.

Cllr Nick Tolley said that several sponsors have come forward to support the event, including Bakkavdor Desserts, Burnham Lions, Burnham-On-Sea.com and Nick Tolley. He added: “We have great support from the local community.”

Councillors thanked Cllr Tolley and Cllr Carey for their work on the scheme. Cllr Janet Keen added: “It is an exciting project, you have put a lot of hours into this and I’m looking forwards to seeing it develop.”