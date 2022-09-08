A book of condolences has open led today in Burnham-On-Sea for residents to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The book is located at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea, which is open daily.

“There will be a chance for the people of Burnham to come and light a candle, offer a prayer or thought, and to sign a book of condolences,” says the Vicar of Burnham, Rev Graham Witts.

“It was with sadness that we heard the news yesterday evening of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.”

“She has been such a constant part of our lives and we all recall the national events to celebrate her reign.”

“Starting today and continuing tomorrow, St Andrew’s will be open between 10am and 4.00pm. On Sunday 11th the church will be open from 12 noon to 4.00pm. And on Monday 12th September, the church will be open daily from 10am-4pm.”

Rev Witts adds: “We welcome people of faith or none to share in this special moment in the life of our nation and to participate in recalling the long life of service this wonderful monarch gave to her nation.”

Flowers are also being left besides the fountain in Old Station Approach.