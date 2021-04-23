New figures show that in Somerset the number of vaccinations delivered is more than 435,000 as uptake continues to be high.

The number of first doses administered in Somerset stands at almost 318,000 and over 118,000 second doses.

Meanwhile, more than one million people in the South West have now received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The milestone, announced on Friday, comes as the number of people in the region who have received their first dose tops three million.

The National Booking Services has opened to those aged over 45. Bookings at the large vaccination sites in Somerset (Taunton Racecourse and the Bath & West Showground) and at pharmacy sites are available on the National Booking Service in line with each centre’s current supply of vaccine, alongside pre-existing bookings for second doses.

Additional booking slots will become available in line with new vaccine deliveries. Community-led GP sites are also contacting people aged between 45 and 49 directly to come for their vaccinations via this page.

The second vaccine around 12 weeks later maximises protection against Covid-19 infection.

The same vaccine should be used for both doses. To ensure this, people should have their second dose at the same place as their first.

People who received their first dose in a hospital hub or through a GP service will be contacted to receive their second dose.

Those who booked their first appointment through the national booking service will have booked both their first and second appointments at the same time, and can log in at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine to be reminded of their arrangements.