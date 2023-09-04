Patrols by RNLI lifeguards at Burnham-On-Sea and Brean beaches have ended this week as the peak summer season finishes.
Lifeguards are not present from September 3rd, however Somerset Council’s beach wardens will continue to be in place, monitoring local beaches.
Henry Irvine, RNLI Lifeguard lead for the south-west of England, says: ‘It has been a very busy summer for our lifeguard teams throughout the region despite the unpredictable weather, as people headed to the beach to make the most of the summer holidays.”
The RNLI Lifeguards have provided an additional service at Burnham and Brean beaches over the peak summer season since July 1st, as reported here.
They operated alongside the Somerset Council employed Beach Safety Staff who are also on duty at Berrow beach. In an emergency dial 999/112 and ask for the Coastguard.