The future of Burnham-On-Sea’s Peacocks store in the town centre is in doubt after ‘closing down sale’ posters appeared on Friday (October 9th).

It comes as Edinburgh Woollen Mill – owner of the Peacocks and Jaeger clothing brands – announced on Friday that it plans to appoint administrators in an attempt to save the nationwide business.

The move has put 21,000 jobs at risk across the UK amid what the company described as “brutal” trading conditions.

Burnham’s Peacocks store in the centre of the High Street installed large ‘closing down sale’ posters during Friday.

“Like every retailer, we have found the past seven months extremely difficult,” said Edinburgh Woollen Mill chief executive Steve Simpson. The stores will continue to trade as a review of the firm is carried out.

The company says it has had “a number of expressions of interest for various parts of the group” which it will consider.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM), which is owned by billionaire businessman Philip Day, has 1,100 stores for its brands – incuding one at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll.