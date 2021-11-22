A Berrow Christmas gift fair attracted crowds of shoppers on Sunday (21st November), raising a record amount for a Somerset cancer support charity.

The ‘Shop for a Cure for Christmas’ was held for the first in time in two years due to the pandemic.

A wide variety of stalls were set up in Berrow Village Hall, selling a great line-up of Christmas crafts and gifts.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, was among the visitors giving their support to Holly and the team at Sunday’s event.

Organiser Holly MacBeth of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, pictured here with the Mayor, said: “Wow just what can I say! What a truly brilliant amazing day! You have blown us all away yet again! We truly didn’t know what to expect and we’re just happy for the event to go ahead, but yet again you didn’t let us down and you came and supported this amazing charity!”

“I have the great pleasure in telling you that we have smashed all previous Shop For A Cures by raising a staggering £1,357.87! I don’t have the words to express how grateful we are to each and every person who helped us and donated in anyway!”

“Huge thanks to our stall holders who make this event so special and unique we couldn’t do it without them. We can’t wait to be back next year and my word this is going to take some beating. So on behalf of all the Somerset Breast Cancer Now group we send you so much love amd thanks for helping us raise this crazy amount of money!”