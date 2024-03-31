Burnham-On-Sea based charity Somewhere House Somerset held an Easter-themed ‘coffee and chat’ session on Saturday (March 30th).

Scores of people attend the event at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street where stalls were set up along with refreshments and a raffle.

A spokeswoman said: “A big thank you to all who came along and supported the event alongside other community organisations.”

“It also raises awareness of the work we do, supporting people with counselling, community events and educational workshops.”