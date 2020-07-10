Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater firefighters extinguished a tractor blaze in East Brent this afternoon (Friday).

Crews were called to a field at the back of the Brent House Carvery in East Brent at 3.24pm where the tractor was in flames, as pictured here.

A spokesperson said: “Devon and Somerset fire and rescue service received a call from a member of the public reporting a tractor on fire in a field.”

“Two fire appliances and a water carrier from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were immediately mobilised by Fire Control.”

He added: “On arrival, the Incident Commander confirmed that the tractor was well alight and got crews to work to extinguish the fire using breathing apparatus and a main jet.”

“The fire caused 100% damage to the tractor and some damage to the attached mower.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews tackling the tractor blaze on Friday afternoon (Photos Burnham Fire Station / Burnham-On-Sea.com)