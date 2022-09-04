Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s music and performing arts festival, BOSfest, have thanked the crowds of people who attended the event over the weekend.

Street artists, entertainers, circus acts and more than 40 bands played at various venues across the town centre on Saturday (September 3rd), followed by a day of live music in the Manor Gardens on Sunday (September 4th) featuring Rock Choir, Vermin, Numb, Two Man Ting, then headliners Gaz Brookfield and The Company of Thieves.

BOSfest organiser Tanya Dyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were completely blown away by the fantastic support from everyone, it was wonderful to see the town buzzing, with people of all ages enjoying themselves.”

“We are of course over the moon that despite the awful forecast the rain pretty much stayed away. Huge thanks to everyone who helped, all the venues, the musicians, the artists, the sound guys, the BOSfest Committee, and of course everyone who attended. We can’t wait to do it all again next year!”

Numerous pubs and clubs, including the new addition of St Andrew’s Hall, offered live music on the Saturday with many fantastic bands.

“On our community stage we welcomed The Chalice Morris Men, The Sweet Coppin Clog Dance Team, The Back Street Stompers and more, entertaining everyone in Victoria Street and we were also joined by Hardknox Boxing for the day,” adds Tanya.

“We also had Nutty Noah who kicked off proceedings in Victoria Street for the children as well as Kia Circus Skills and a Kidzone, and Create You with childrens crafts at the Ritz Gatsby lounge.”

“Marine Cove was home to dozens of spray artists with amazing artworks, and they were also dotted around the town. Also at Marine Cove we hosted Ryder Emcee’s album launch along with many other sets from the likes of Si Dodd, Steve M, Shuffle brothers and Ribbz and more.”

“The Ritz Club’s Gatsby Lounge also saw the winners of our poetry competition announced and a number of other poets reciting their works.”