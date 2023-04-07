More than 40 people took to the streets of Burnham-On-Sea during a special walk to mark Good Friday.

Residents from local churches around the Burnham area met at St. Andrew’s Church and then headed along the seafront and Marine Drive to the Catholic Church in Highbridge Road.

The annual ‘Walk of Witness’ was held on Good Friday – a day of deep significance to Christians all over the world.

During the walk, there were various stops along the way with readings and prayers to mark the stations of the cross.

Different Christian denominations from the Burnham area were represented at the walk which took place in bright sunshine.

Pictured: Churchgoers on Burnham’s seafront during the Good Friday walk