Over 2,000 people attended a popular rugby festival in Burnham-On-Sea over the Bank Holiday weekend – including a top England player.

Youth rugby clubs from across the country took part in the annual event, which is run by Living With The Lions, at the town’s BASC Ground on Saturday and Sunday.

A VIP visitor on Sunday was rugby union player, Ellis Genge, pictured above with Burnham Rugby Club’s Lee Berry.

Ellis plays as a prop for Premiership Rugby club Bristol Bears and is regularly in the England team. He presented the awards on Sunday as the Burnham festival ended.

Steve Avery, organiser, said: “We had 11 clubs taking part this year with 90 squads— it was a very successful event. We thank everyone who supported, helped or attended.”

Burnham Rugby Club’s Lee Berry added: “It was a great weekend with a record crowd of 2,000 players, family members and supporters.”

“It was a bit wet on the Sunday and we had a tractor on standby to pull out several cars from the mud but apart from that it ran smoothly.”

“We received lots of positive feedback about how well organised it was.”

Clubs taking part included Maidenhead, Old Ruts, Rams, Esher, Llanishen, Glynneath, Drifters, Ruislip and Newport Salop.