Scores of model trains and railway layouts went on display during a two-day show in Highbridge over the weekend.

The Sedgemoor Gauge O Group held its 2024 Model Railway Show at King Alfred School Academy on Saturday 17th February and Sunday 18th February.

An organiser said it had been a successful weekend with a steady stream of vistors over the two days.

Spokesman George Moon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There were 10 great layouts, demonstrations and 11 stalls selling model rail items and collectables and artwork.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: