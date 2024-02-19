Scores of model trains and railway layouts went on display during a two-day show in Highbridge over the weekend.

The Sedgemoor Gauge O Group held its 2024 Model Railway Show at King Alfred School Academy on Saturday 17th February and Sunday 18th February.

An organiser said it had been a successful weekend with a steady stream of vistors over the two days.

Spokesman George Moon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There were 10 great layouts, demonstrations and 11 stalls selling model rail items and collectables and artwork.”