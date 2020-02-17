Model railway enthusiasts and train lovers in the Burnham-On-Sea area flocked to a special exhibition in the town over the weekend.

The third annual ‘Gauge 0 Model Railway Exhibition’, presented by Sedgemoor Gauge 0 Group, was held at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge on Saturday 15th February and Sunday 16th February.

The show in the school’s B Block attracted a steady flow of visitors of all ages through the weekend and one of the organisers told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a busy weekend despite the poor weather outside.”

“There were several operating layouts for the visitors to see, plus trade stands selling new and used items.”

